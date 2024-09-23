DeMarcus Lawrence, star edge of the Dallas Cowboys, is not happy at all with the team's poor start, slamming Mike McCarthy for his coaching and his own teammates for their performance.

It has been a rocky start to the 2024 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys. Following their poor performances, DeMarcus Lawrence has spoken out about the team’s situation, criticizing Mike McCarthy‘s coaching and even calling out his own teammates.

A 1-2 record is definitely not what the Cowboys expected from their first three games. Dallas managed to defeat the Browns in Week 1 but fell in the next two matchups against the Saints and Ravens, with poor performances from both the offense and defense.

Several players have addressed the situation, and now it was DeMarcus Lawrence’s turn to speak. The edge rusher is not pleased with the performance of the entire team, including the coaching under Mike McCarthy.

DeMarcus Lawrence speaks out on the Cowboys’ poor start

Cowboys fans are deeply dissatisfied with how things are going for their team. With a 1-2 record, the Lone Star club is struggling this season and has not lived up to the dominant expectations many had for them.

In Week 1, Dak Prescott threw for only 179 yards and one touchdown. While the Cowboys secured a win in Cleveland, there were more concerns than answers about a team that was expected to dominate the Browns.

These struggles worsened over the next two games. Even with home-field advantage, the Cowboys were defeated by the Saints and Ravens, allowing a combined 72 points over those two contests.

DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the team captains, is highly dissatisfied with their recent performances. The star edge rusher delivered a clear message to Mike McCarthy and his teammates, urging them to step up and follow the established game plan.

“The losing,” Lawrence said about his biggest frustration. “Not having our stuff together on defense where we’re playing 11-man football. It’s all frustrating. Having a game plan but not following the game plan. Once we get out of playing little league football and get back to playing pro football, we’ll be alright.

“Play pro football. Do what your coaches teach you to do. Play your gaps, play your blocks. Stay in your gaps. I’m included in this. I’m not disconnected from this at all. It’s just small things That we have to get back to, and we’ll do it this week.”

Who are the Dallas Cowboys facing in Week 3?

After two games against AFC teams and one against an NFC opponent, the Dallas Cowboys will have their first divisional matchup of the year in Week 3 when they face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

While the Cowboys are favored, their performances through the first three games have been far from promising. The Giants also hold a 1-2 record, so a home victory in Week 3 would be crucial for them.

