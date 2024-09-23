NFL News: Dallas Cowboys' slow start has Rex Ryan up in arms

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a disappointing 1-2 start in the NFL season, marked by sloppy play and an alarming number of yards allowed. ESPN’s Rex Ryan expressed his frustration, wondering, “What the hell they did all week?”

Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys squad is struggling for answers, especially after a narrow 28-25 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend. This slow start follows a disappointing playoff exit last year against the Green Bay Packers, and the Cowboys continue to falter on their home turf.

The loss to the Ravens came after an earlier encounter with the New Orleans Saints, where the Cowboys narrowly avoided disaster, with the Saints nearly scoring 50 points against them.

Currently sitting at 1-2, the Cowboys’ inability to perform effectively at home has become a pressing issue. As the NFL season progresses, fans are eager to see how the team will address these setbacks and work to regain its competitive edge. On ESPN’s Get Up, Rex Ryan did not hold back, questioning the team’s preparation throughout the week.

Rex Ryan slams Dallas Cowboys

Ryan began his critique, stating, “I’m seeing a team that I wonder what the hell they did all week. … It can happen to anybody one week, but not back-to-back weeks in your own building.”

The Cowboys’ poor defensive performance has been particularly concerning, as they have allowed eight rushing touchdowns this season—the most in franchise history through three games.

Looking ahead, the Dallas Cowboys face a crucial game against the New York Giants. Both teams are struggling with a 1-2 record, making this Thursday’s matchup a must-win for both sides early in the NFL season.

