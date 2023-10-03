The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what promises to be an exhilarating matchup in week 5. They’ve established themselves as one of the NFL’s premier teams, with Super Bowl aspirations firmly in their sights, particularly within the competitive NFC.

However, their next opponent presents a significant challenge as they go to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys vs. 49ers rivalry isn’t just a historic matchup; it also establishes the stage for a potential postseason rematch, a scenario that’s unfolded in the past two years.

San Francisco emerged victorious on both occasions, so this recent history adds an extra layer of anticipation to this crucial match. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighed in on the prospect of facing the 49ers during his recent radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jerry Jones Deems the 49ers Super Bowl Favorites

Jones knows firsthand what it means losing to the 49ers in the playoffs, with the 49ers ruining Cowboys aspirations twice in a row. They defeated them in Dallas in the 2021 season and at home this year even with different quarterbacks. This led to the billionaire’s clear praise of his opponent.

The team owner recently stated, “They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl, but in order for them to get there, they have to go by us, hopefully two times if that’s the way it falls in the playoffs and we’re in the playoffs, of course.”

His occasionally overly optimistic view of the Cowboys didn’t prevent him from praising the 49ers. “But the bottom line is you’re playing the best, you don’t need the game to tell you you’re playing the best, but you need the game to show you how you stack up against the best.”

When Do the Cowboys Play the 49ers?

The Cowboys play at the 49ers on Sunday at 8:20 PM (ET).