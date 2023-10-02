The New England Patriots are clearly not living their best moment. In Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, they suffered a huge loss against the Dallas Cowboys, leading to a painful milestone for HC Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady’s departure changed everything for the Patriots. The team had to find a new quarterback to lead the offense, and they are not having a great time regarding this matter.

Additionally, the defense is not performing at the same level as in previous years, allowing an average of 22.5 points per game. This is partly because of the team’s struggling offense, which doesn’t provide the defense with the necessary rest.

Bill Belichick reaches painful mileston in the Patriots’ 38-3 loss to the Cowboys

Entering Week 4, the Dallas Cowboys had a primary mission: to prove that they are still true contenders to win the Super Bowl. Last week, the Lone Star was surprised by the Arizona Cardinals, and they wanted to take revenge on the Patriots.

Unfortunately, New England fell victim to the dominant performance of the Cowboys. The NFC East squad excelled on both offense and defense, with impressive defensive statistics during the game: two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two touchdowns.

The game ended with a final score of 38-3 in favor of the Cowboys, marking a painful milestone for Bill Belichick. It was the first time in his career as a head coach that his team lost by more than 35 points.

Mac Jones had a terrible game with 12 passes completed out of 21 attempts, 150 yards, two interceptions, and two fumbles (one lost). This led to Belichick switching to Bailey Zappe at the end of the match, but it was too late to think of a possible comeback.

Why is Bill Belichick not retiring?

While some fans may be calling for Bill Belichick to retire, it appears he has plans to coach for at least one more season. Reports suggest that he aims to surpass Don Shula as the coach with the most wins in NFL history. However, the current state of the Patriots might not be very conducive to achieving that goal.