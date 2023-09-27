Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season will have a very attractive game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. Ahead of their matchup, Bill Belichick has decided to ignite their rivalry by throwing Micah Parsons under the bus with a very strong message for him.

This game between the Patriots and the Cowboys will have a different taste. Belichick recently signed Will Grier, former quarterback of Dallas, and the NFC East team is really worried about this situation.

Brian Schottenheimer, the offensive coordinator of the Cowboys, is aware that Grier may provide Belichick with information about their signals. Dallas will try to counter this unexpected development, making it an intriguing storyline to follow throughout the entire game.

Bill Belichick vs. Micah Parsons: The head coach sends rude message to the star linebacker

Micah Parsons is definitely one of the best defensive players in the NFL today. The linebacker receives high praises from several league members, but Bill Belichick still has doubts about him.

When questioned about Parsons, Belichick commented that the Cowboys linebacker shares comparable physical and athletic attributes with Lawrence Taylor. Bill coached the Hall of Famer during his tenure as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, which is why he believes there has been no one in the league quite like Taylor.

“I would just say I wouldn’t put anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor, period,” said Belichick in an interview with WEEI. “Maybe I’m prejudiced, but I saw that guy every day for over a decade and he tilted the field for a decade. Until somebody does that, and there’s a lot of great players. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else.“

Taylor remains the sole defensive player to have received the MVP award since 1986, an accolade that Micah Parsons aims to secure this year. Should he achieve it, will that elevate him to the same echelon as the former Giants player?

How many defensive players have won the NFL MVP award?

In history of the NFL, only two defenders have ever won the MVP award: Alan Page (defensive tackle) in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor (linebacker) in 1986.