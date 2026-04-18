Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, George Pickens are getting ready for the 2026 NFL season

Although official practices haven’t started yet for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott and George Pickens have been working together in preparation for what’s ahead. America’s Team aims to have a fearsome offense in the upcoming NFL season.

“We’re just working, no different than I have any offseason,” the quarterback said during the Children’s Cancer Fund anniversary gala, via video from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, first real offseason with George being a part of it, and he’s showed up and been active, has looked great. So super excited, leaving all that, those contract talks and that off to the front office.”

Cowboys haven’t kicked off their voluntary offseason program yet. However, for the wide receiver to take part, he would need to either sign the franchise tag—worth $27.298 million for one season—or agree to a participation deal, which is not expected to happen.

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A lethal duo in Dallas

The connection between Dak Prescott and George Pickens became the centerpiece of the Dallas Cowboys’ high-powered aerial attack last season. Prescott orchestrated a prolific campaign, finishing the season with 4,552 passing yards and 30 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions, earning a 99.5 passer rating and a Pro Bowl selection.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

His primary deep threat, George Pickens, thrived in his first year in Dallas, setting career highs across the board with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns. Averaging 15.4 yards per catch, Pickens provided the vertical explosive element Schottenheimer envisioned, helping the Cowboys maintain the NFL’s second-best offense and solidifying a dominant partnership that redefined the team’s offensive identity.

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The Cowboys’ wide receiver corps

Beyond the options that George Pickens can give him in the offense, Dak Prescott also has other high-level targets, such as CeeDee Lamb.

LWR RWR SWR George Pickens CeeDee Lamb Ryan Flournoy Jonathan Mingo Parris Campbell KaVontae Turpin Traeshon Holden

Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys.

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The next NFL Draft in sight

The defense was undoubtedly one of the weak points of this team last season. Will they look to strengthen that area? These are the picks that Jerry Jones and company will soon have at their disposal.