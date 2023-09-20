The Dallas Cowboys have demonstrated their dominance during the first two weeks of the season, showcasing a 2-0 record with a commanding combined score of 70-10. Their impressive victories over both New York teams, a resounding 40-0 victory against the Giants and a 30-10 over the Jets, were orchestrated primarily by their defense.

Micah Parsons, a defensive player of the year runner-up, is the leader of a unit that ranks amongst the best in the league. His knack for terrorizing quarterbacks has been evident, totaling 29.5 sacks in 35 regular season games. Recently, in his podcast on Bleacher Report, the third-year pass rusher shared his perspective on the three hardest signal-callers to defend.

This topic wasn’t necessarily about who are the best three quarterbacks, but his decision went along with mobile quarterbacks. In Parsons’ ranking, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs reigned supreme for his full arsenal of options. Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Josh Allen of the Bills followed closely behind.

Parsons’ Detailed Explanation on Why Mahomes Was his Choice

“Probably he’s going to the Hall of Fame right now with the stats and accolades he has. I do not think there is a better quarterback than Mahomes. People don’t realize how sneaky fast he is. He can throw the ball in any way. The ability to torque his body and throw in any manner is scary. He knows how to extend plays. He has legs and can make any throw on the field”.

Mahomes appears as an almost unanimous choice for the best quarterback in the league. He is the reigning MVP, an award he has already won twice. His pair of Super Bowl rings cements his status. Something that validates this pick is they have already played against each other. In fact, Parsons sacked him twice as a rookie in a match where the Chiefs defeated the Cowboys.

Parsons follows his comment with more praise. “I don’t think we have ever seen a player like Mahomes in the league in terms of the things he does. It’s always great to see him do well. Pat, you are the best quarterback and there is no doubt about it. Anyone who says different obviously don’t know anything about football”.

When Was Micah Parsons Drafted?

Micah Parsons was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 with the 12th pick.