The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t start the 2023 NFL season on the right foot, but Patrick Mahomes and company immediately bounced back by taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

It was an important victory considering they were 0-1 after losing to the Detroit Lions in the season opener, but the team still has plenty of work to do. As the reigning champs, they’re expected to do better.

With only 37 points scored in two games, Andy Reid is understandably not happy with the way the offense has performed so far. While Mahomes did quite well on his own, the Chiefs head coach warned the unit they cannot afford to continue losing the ball so much.

Andy Reid says Chiefs offense needs to reduce mistakes

“We can’t have the mistakes,” Reid said, via The Athletic. “I have a good feel for what we have. I don’t like what we’re doing. I’m not big on turnovers and I’m not big on penalties. We have too many of them right now.”

The Chiefs had twelve penalties and three turnovers in the road win against the Jaguars. Though the offense wasn’t responsible for all those situations, Reid definitely knows they can do much better.

Mahomes somehow managed to put up solid numbers in his first two games, but his teammates must find a way to step up and help the quarterback when he needs it. If it reduces its mistakes, this offense could go really far.

Who plays the Chiefs in Week 3?

After losing to the Lions and defeating the Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs welcome the Chicago Bears (0-2) to Arrowhead in Week 3.