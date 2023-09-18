The Kansas City Chiefs were able to bounce back from their heartbreaking season opener. The reigning Super Bowl champions left Florida with a hard-fought win over AFC foe Jacksonville Jaguars, but it wasn’t that pretty.

The Jaguars put a lot of pressure on the Chiefs’ shaky offensive line, and some odd decision-making by HC Doug Pederson cost his team a better chance to win this defensive battle.

Mahomes didn’t have a second to blink and was on his toes for most of the game, but the Chiefs’ defense also did its job to keep them in the game. Unfortunately, they did lose another key piece in Kadarius Toney.

Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney Has A Foot Injury

“Kadarius Toney’s left foot was bothering him a little bit,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said. “We’ll check it out. He played most of the plays that he was supposed to be in on. [Wide receiver] Justin Watson was dehydrated. He came in and got an IV, and then he was going to come back out if it went into overtime.”

The former New York Giants WR has been struggling this season. He had four key drops in Week 1, and lost one fumble in Week 2, although the team managed to recover it.

He had three receptions for 53 yards and one rush for 3 yards in Sunday’s game, but he was projected to be near the top of the depth chart in the passing game. Maybe that’ll be the case down the line, but missing more time won’t help.