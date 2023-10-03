The New York Giants suffered a crushing 24-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Daniel Jones shouldered a significant portion of the criticism, but there is a star pass rusher who defended the quarterback.

Micah Parsons had been on his side before, when the Cowboys destroyed the Giants 40-0 in week 1. Back then, the linebacker criticized the Giants staff for leaving the quarterback on the field in the fourth quarter despite it being a blowout.

He was sacked 10 times on their recent loss due to a poor offensive line. Parsons commented the situation after a user posted a video on X of the quarterback being taken down due to a defender blowing past the center: “Very easy to say it’s Daniel jones…”.

Daniel Jones Has Historically Bad Night Against the Seahawks

Much of the blame for this disappointing performance has been rightfully directed at the Giants’ offense. Jones threw two interceptions during the game, including a 97-yard pick-six to rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon that sealed the defeat when New York were trailing 14-3.

Additionally, the focus of the match was on the number of times Jones went down last night. The quarterback endured a staggering 10 sacks, making him the most sacked Giants quarterback since Phil Simms in week 12 of the 1980 season against the San Francisco 49ers.

This struggle has ignited a debate within the Giants as they aren’t able to repeat the resurge they had last season after their hired Brian Daboll to be the coach. Their record put them in trouble early considering they fell to 1-3.

How Old Is Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones is 26 years old.