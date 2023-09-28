After a turbulent exit from the Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott will once again set foot on the AT&T Stadium field. The New England Patriots running back will make his return to Texas this week, undoubtedly experiencing a mix of emotions.

Ezekiel Elliott’s tenure with the Cowboys didn’t end in the best way possible. After seven seasons with the team, they decided to release him this summer, sticking to Tony Pollard as starter.

After being released, Elliott started looking for a team interested in his services. The Patriots made him a very attractive offer, and he decided to continue his career playing for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Ezekiel Elliott sends message to the Cowboys ahead of his return to Dallas

A lot of emotions will be present this weekend in the AT&T Stadium. Ezekiel Elliott, who was once regarded as the best player of the Cowboys, will return to Dallas, but now as rival of his former team.

Now, Zeke will be donning the Patriots jersey in his return to Dallas. When asked about his feelings regarding this unexpected return, Elliott disclosed that he won’t dwell on the past and instead focus on securing a win with his new team.

“I mean, I don’t have that much time to be too emotional,” Elliott said on a conference call with media in Dallas on Wednesday. “I’ve got to prepare for a game. I’ve got to go out and put my best foot forward. I mean, there are emotions. I may do a good job of kind of hiding them but there will be some emotions.“

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Elliott accumulated 8,262 rushing yards and scored 68 rushing touchdowns, ranking third in Cowboys history behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Why did the Dallas Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott’s contract was too expensive for the Dallas Cowboys, so they decided to part ways with him and give Tony Pollard an opportunity as starter.