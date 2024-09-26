Trending topics:
Cowboys vs. Giants: What is Daniel Jones' record in prime-time games?

The Cowboys vs. Giants game will kick off the fourth week of the 2024 NFL season, with Daniel Jones looking to overcome his poor record in prime-time games.

Daniel Jones, quarterback of the New York Giants
Daniel Jones, quarterback of the New York Giants

By Fernando Franco Puga

Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season will start with an NFC East matchup. The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, with Daniel Jones facing a huge challenge: his prime-time record.

The 2024 season has not been great for any of the four NFC East teams. In Week 4, the Cowboys will visit New York to face the Giants, with both clubs holding a disappointing 1-2 record.

This match could define many things for both squads. Unfortunately, the stats are not in the Giants’ favor, as Daniel Jones, their starting quarterback, has struggled to shine in prime-time games.

Daniel Jones’ disappointing record in prime-time games

Last year, the New York Giants made the decision to give Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension. The NFC East club is confident that he will lead them to success in the near future, but he has yet to live up to those expectations.

For many analysts, extending Jones’ contract was not the best decision, but only time will tell. However, he is now facing another huge challenge in his career, as the veteran quarterback prepares for another prime-time test, a setting where he has consistently underperformed.

In the fourth TNF of the season, the Giants will host the Cowboys in another chapter of this intense NFC East rivalry. Dallas is favored to win, not only because of their talented roster but also due to Daniel Jones’ struggles in prime-time matchups.

Since 1970, Daniel Jones holds the worst win-loss ratio in prime-time games for a quarterback with at least 10+ starts. The Giants’ signal-caller has a dismal 1-12 record so far.

Daniel Jones quarterback of the New York Giants

Daniel Jones quarterback of the New York Giants

Jones will face the Cowboys for the third time in his career in prime time. In 2019, he lost by 19 points, and last year the Giants were defeated by 40 by the Lone Star club. His only prime-time win came against the Commanders in 2022.

What is Daniel Jones’ contract with the New York Giants?

Daniel Jones signed a four-year contract extension with the New York Giants in 2023, worth $160 million. The deal includes $82 million in guaranteed money and offers Jones an opportunity to earn up to $195 million with incentives.

The extension reflects the team’s confidence in Jones’ development and leadership, while also giving them flexibility in future seasons with cap management. His performance in the coming years will be critical in determining if he remains the long-term solution at quarterback for New York.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

