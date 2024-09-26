Trending topics:
NFL News: Cowboys' Micah Parsons sends strong message to Giants' Malik Nabers

Ahead of their Week 4 matchup, Cowboys' Micah Parsons has sent a strong message to Malik Nabers, rookie wide receiver of the New York Giants.

Micah Parsons, edge of the Dallas Cowboys
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons, edge of the Dallas Cowboys

By Fernando Franco Puga

Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season will start with a divisional game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Ahead of this match, Micah Parsons has sent a strong message to Malik Nabers, his upcoming rival.

The start of the season has not been the best for the Cowboys. The Lone Star club holds a disappointing 1-2 record, with two consecutive defeats against the Saints and Ravens, allowing 72 combined points.

On the other hand, the Giants are also 1-2. There are not too many expectations regarding the New Yorkers, but a victory against the Cowboys in Week 4 would be crucial to wake up their season.

Micah Parsons sends a direct message to Giants’ rookie Malik Nabers

The rivalry between the Cowboys and the Giants is very intense. The NFC East clubs will meet for the first time in the 2024 season in a Thursday Night Football game, with both teams in desperate need of a win.

The Cowboys, who were regarded as strong contenders this year, have had a rocky start to the campaign. While the Lone Star team started with a victory against the Browns, two consecutive losses to the Saints and Ravens have sounded alarms for the fans.

As for the Giants, the team from the Big Apple has struggled to become competitive in recent years. It seems like the NFC East may not be as challenging this season, and New York has a big opportunity to fight for the title because of it.

In the fourth TNF of the season, the Giants will host the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Ahead of this exciting matchup, Micah Parsons has sent a strong message to Malik Nabers, praising the rookie for his tremendous talent.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers

Wide receiver Malik Nabers speaks to the media during New York Giants Rookie Minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I think Malik Nabers is a dawg,” Parsons said on Tuesday. I was trying to draft him to my Fantasy team too. Someone took him right before my pick. I think he’s another guy. He’s legit. I’m excited to play against him.

What is Micah Parsons’ contract with the Cowboys?

Micah Parsons is currently on his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys, which he signed in 2021 after being selected 12th overall in the NFL Draft. The four-year deal is worth $17.07 million, fully guaranteed, with a signing bonus of $9.78 million.

Parsons was eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season, and with his standout performances, it’s expected that the Cowboys will offer him a lucrative long-term deal, likely making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

