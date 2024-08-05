During a joint practice between the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions, Daniel Jones raged against a rival after a late hit on one of his teammates.

There are no friendly matches in the preseason, and the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions just proved it. A huge fight broke out during their joint practice, and Daniel Jones didn’t hesitate to lead his team in this brawl.

In a few weeks, all 32 teams will begin their journey in the 2024 NFL season. The Giants face a significant challenge, especially Daniel Jones, who must prove he was truly worthy of the lucrative extension he received last year.

As the campaign heats up, several teams are holding joint practices to test their upcoming rivals. However, these sessions have not been very peaceful, and now a massive brawl broke out during the Giants-Lions training.

Watch: Daniel Jones jumps into a massive brawl between the Giants-Lions practice

The New York Giants need to have a remarkable 2024 NFL season. The NFC East team struggled significantly last year, especially after losing Daniel Jones midseason due to an ACL injury.

With the upcoming season on the horizon, the Giants are preparing diligently. The preseason often includes joint practices between teams, but the New York training camp got heated, and Jones was one of the main characters in the massive brawl.

On Monday, the Giants had a joint practice with the Lions. Unfortunately, things didn’t end well, as multiple fights broke out during the session due to late hits from both sides.

During one play, a Giants offensive lineman fell to the ground, and a Lions player pushed him down. Daniel Jones immediately reacted, pushing the rival away from his teammate.

Referees tried to stop the brawl, but more players joined in, with even the benches clearing onto the field. Unfortunately, this was not the only fight during the practice.

According to ESPN, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that a Lions defender was trying to hurt Jones’ arm. Jones was wearing a non-contact jersey to avoid any injuries before the upcoming season.

Will Daniel Jones be the starting QB of the Giants in Week 1?

As mentioned earlier, Daniel Jones suffered an ACL injury last season. He was only able to play six games, prompting fans to wonder if he would be ready for the start of the next campaign.

Fortunately, it seems like Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1. Drew Lock sits behind him, but with Jones already participating in the team’s training camp, everything is set for him to lead the club from the beginning of the next season.