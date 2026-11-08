Is Jonathan Taylor playing today for Colts vs Cowboys in 2026 NFL Week 9?

Amid plenty of trade rumors, there are questions regarding Jonathan Taylor's status ahead of the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys game in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor is fully expected to suit up and start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite intense trade chatter ahead of the November 10 deadline, the franchise will not sideline their offensive leader.

Recent reports confirmed the date for Jonathan Taylor’s trade is reportedly set. Indianapolis still plans to field competitive trade calls only after concluding Sunday’s matchup. The deadline is on November 10.

Taylor shut down speculation about waving the white flag earlier this week. Therefore, fans can expect the star rusher on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. It could very well be the farewell game for the star RB.

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Taylor has a good matchup vs Cowboys run defense

Taylor is carrying high-end scoring productivity with eight rushing touchdowns this season. While Jacksonville held him to eight carries last week, Taylor previously posted consecutive 90-yard outings.

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was asked if he’s requested a trade. His answer was unclear.



“At this point, the hay is in the barn now. We’re preparing for the #Cowboys. We got a home game. After last week, nothing else matters. We just gotta give these fans a win.” pic.twitter.com/hzFbDnNFOO — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 5, 2026

Also, Dallas struggles mightily against physical inside rushing schemes. The Cowboys rank among the league’s most vulnerable run units, surrendering big chunk plays weekly.

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This matchup creates ideal conditions for Taylor to rebound aggressively on early downs. His vision and burst will test a vulnerable Dallas defensive front throughout four quarters.

Should Taylor be on snap count to avoid injuries ahead of possible trade?

Protecting an asset makes business sense, but placing Taylor on a strict snap count carries risks. Limiting his weekly volume hurts Indianapolis’ ability to compete and win on Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, suppressing his touches could unintentionally lower his perceived market value before Tuesday. Showcasing Taylor’s full health and durability reassures prospective bidders like the Giants, Vikings, and Broncos.

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Key takeaways