Why isn’t George Pickens playing today for Cowboys vs Colts in Week 9 of 2026 NFL season?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season without the services of wideout George Pickens.

The Dallas Cowboys officially deactivated star wide receiver George Pickens for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The wideout continues to battle a stubborn hamstring injury that heavily restricted him throughout weekly practices.

According to ESPN‘s Todd Archer, the Cowboys elevated offensive reinforcements specifically because Pickens‘ hamstring remained a major concern. Consequently, head coach Brian Schottenheimer opted to hold him out to avoid a long-term setback.

Earlier reports revealed that Brian Schottenheimer was ‘hopeful’ on George Pickens playing in Week 9 vs Colts. However, pregame warmups convinced team medical personnel to exercise extreme caution on Sunday afternoon.

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Ryan Flournoy will be Dallas’ WR2

With Pickens sidelined and KaVontae Turpin out with a rib ailment, Ryan Flournoy steps up significantly. The young pass-catcher immediately ascends to the WR2 role behind superstar CeeDee Lamb.

Cowboys WR George Pickens is inactive today, per @toddarcher. pic.twitter.com/iIvu7w23jO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2026

Flournoy outsnapped Pickens last week and earned praise for his physical boundary blocking. Therefore, quarterback Dak Prescott will rely heavily on Flournoy to win intermediate routes against Indianapolis‘ secondary.

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Pickens hasn’t been as great as expected in 2026

Pickens has endured a frustrating, inconsistent campaign while playing under the franchise tag this NFL season. Through eight starts, the dynamic receiver has totaled only 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns.

Also, recurring shoulder and hamstring issues have continuously limited his downfield explosiveness and snap counts. Pickens must regain full health quickly to prove his elite worth ahead of unrestricted free agency.

Key takeaways

The Dallas Cowboys officially deactivated George Pickens against the Indianapolis Colts.

against the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan Flournoy ascends to the WR2 role for the Dallas Cowboys.

for the Dallas Cowboys. George Pickens has totaled 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns.