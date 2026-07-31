Dak Prescott isn't hiding from the pressure in Dallas. After arriving at training camp wearing a Super Bowl XXX shirt, the Cowboys quarterback delivered a bold message about why he believes this team is capable of ending the franchise's 30-year championship drought.

The Dallas Cowboys know exactly what the expectation is heading into the 2026 NFL season: win the Super Bowl. After more than three decades without lifting the Lombardi Trophy, the pressure surrounding America’s Team has reached another level, especially following an encouraging first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

No player carries more of that responsibility than quarterback Dak Prescott. The franchise signal-caller has heard every criticism throughout his career, but entering his 11th NFL season, he isn’t backing away from the expectations. In fact, he welcomes them.

The conversation intensified after Prescott arrived at Cowboys training camp wearing a Super Bowl XXX T-shirt, which many interpreted as a message to his teammates. Rather than dismissing the speculation, Prescott admitted the shirt reflected exactly what is on his mind: bringing another championship back to Dallas.

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Dak Prescott embraces Super Bowl expectations

Asked about the pressure surrounding the Cowboys ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Dak Prescott made it clear that he has no intention of lowering expectations.

“We want stuff in life a lot of times, but then when people start talking about it, you kind of hesitate. ‘Should I say that if they’re going to hold me to it?’ Absolutely. Playing in this organization, being in it 10 years, going into year 11, I’m not going to shy away from it. When you don’t have it, it sucks when you don’t get to play for it. When you’re watching other teams play in the playoffs, there’s nothing worse than that. And so, yeah, I said I’d be the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys when I was 6 years old and said I’d be in the NFL, and I got here.”

Prescott isn’t afraid of “Super Bowl or bust”

The veteran quarterback also explained why he has no problem being judged by championship standards. “A lot of things in my life, I said I’d do and I did it. So, why shy away from that now? Why shy away from asking people to hold me to the same standard that I believe that I can accomplish and this team can accomplish?”

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For Prescott, wearing the Super Bowl XXX shirt wasn’t simply about honoring the Cowboys’ past. It was a reminder of the standard they’re chasing and the responsibility he accepts as the team’s leader.

With stars such as CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses around him, Prescott believes the Cowboys have everything necessary to end the franchise’s championship drought. Now, the challenge is proving it on the field.