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When and where are the Dallas Cowboys spending training camp in 2026?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin preparations for the 2026 NFL season, with training camp bringing key roster battles, fan events and preseason milestones. Here's what to know before the action gets underway.

Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesCeedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups

The Dallas Cowboys will once again head west as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season, returning to their longtime training camp home in Oxnard, California. The summer schedule will provide the first glimpse of what they could look like.

With roster battles, new faces and another year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, training camp officially begins in late July at the River Ridge Playing Fields, where they will spend more than three weeks practicing.

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Along with daily workouts, the schedule includes open practices, the annual Cowboys Back Together celebration and joint practices that will test the team before preseason action begins. Every date will play an important role.

What are the key dates for the Cowboys’ 2026 training camp?

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 training camp officially runs from late July through August 18, with players arriving in Oxnard on July 27 and the first open practice taking place on July 29.

TThe camp, held at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, includes public practices, special fan events, joint practices, and preseason preparation before the team returns to Texas.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Training camp begins with the team’s arrival in California on Monday, July 27, followed by the opening press conference on Tuesday, July 28, where Brian Schottenheimer and several players will address the media before practices begin.

One of the most important milestones comes on Monday, August 3, when Dallas holds its first padded practice. Full-contact sessions provide coaches with their best opportunity to evaluate position battles along the lines.

The Cowboys will also host several fan-focused events during their stay in Oxnard. Cowboys Back Together Saturday and the Opening Ceremony are scheduled for August 1, while Heroes Appreciation Day takes place on August 6.

DatesEvent
July 27Team arrives in Oxnard
July 28Opening press conference
July 29First practice (open to the public)
July 31Oxnard Fan Night
August 1Cowboys Back Together Saturday & Opening Ceremony
August 3First padded practice
August 6Heroes Appreciation Day
August 11Joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams
August 15Preseason opener at Seattle Seahawks
August 18Joint practice with the New Orleans Saints
August 22Preseason game at Arizona Cardinals
August 28Preseason finale vs. New Orleans Saints
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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