When and where are the Dallas Cowboys spending training camp in 2026?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin preparations for the 2026 NFL season, with training camp bringing key roster battles, fan events and preseason milestones. Here's what to know before the action gets underway.

The Dallas Cowboys will once again head west as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season, returning to their longtime training camp home in Oxnard, California. The summer schedule will provide the first glimpse of what they could look like.

With roster battles, new faces and another year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, training camp officially begins in late July at the River Ridge Playing Fields, where they will spend more than three weeks practicing.

Along with daily workouts, the schedule includes open practices, the annual Cowboys Back Together celebration and joint practices that will test the team before preseason action begins. Every date will play an important role.

Advertisement

What are the key dates for the Cowboys’ 2026 training camp?

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 training camp officially runs from late July through August 18, with players arriving in Oxnard on July 27 and the first open practice taking place on July 29.

TThe camp, held at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, includes public practices, special fan events, joint practices, and preseason preparation before the team returns to Texas.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Training camp begins with the team’s arrival in California on Monday, July 27, followed by the opening press conference on Tuesday, July 28, where Brian Schottenheimer and several players will address the media before practices begin.

One of the most important milestones comes on Monday, August 3, when Dallas holds its first padded practice. Full-contact sessions provide coaches with their best opportunity to evaluate position battles along the lines.

The Cowboys will also host several fan-focused events during their stay in Oxnard. Cowboys Back Together Saturday and the Opening Ceremony are scheduled for August 1, while Heroes Appreciation Day takes place on August 6.

Advertisement