When and where are the Dallas Cowboys spending training camp in 2026?

The Dallas Cowboys will once again head west as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season, returning to their longtime training camp home in Oxnard, California. The summer schedule will provide the first glimpse of what they could look like.
With roster battles, new faces and another year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, training camp officially begins in late July at the River Ridge Playing Fields, where they will spend more than three weeks practicing.
Along with daily workouts, the schedule includes open practices, the annual Cowboys Back Together celebration and joint practices that will test the team before preseason action begins. Every date will play an important role.
What are the key dates for the Cowboys’ 2026 training camp?
The Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 training camp officially runs from late July through August 18, with players arriving in Oxnard on July 27 and the first open practice taking place on July 29.
TThe camp, held at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California, includes public practices, special fan events, joint practices, and preseason preparation before the team returns to Texas.
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Training camp begins with the team’s arrival in California on Monday, July 27, followed by the opening press conference on Tuesday, July 28, where Brian Schottenheimer and several players will address the media before practices begin.
One of the most important milestones comes on Monday, August 3, when Dallas holds its first padded practice. Full-contact sessions provide coaches with their best opportunity to evaluate position battles along the lines.
The Cowboys will also host several fan-focused events during their stay in Oxnard. Cowboys Back Together Saturday and the Opening Ceremony are scheduled for August 1, while Heroes Appreciation Day takes place on August 6.
|Dates
|Event
|July 27
|Team arrives in Oxnard
|July 28
|Opening press conference
|July 29
|First practice (open to the public)
|July 31
|Oxnard Fan Night
|August 1
|Cowboys Back Together Saturday & Opening Ceremony
|August 3
|First padded practice
|August 6
|Heroes Appreciation Day
|August 11
|Joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams
|August 15
|Preseason opener at Seattle Seahawks
|August 18
|Joint practice with the New Orleans Saints
|August 22
|Preseason game at Arizona Cardinals
|August 28
|Preseason finale vs. New Orleans Saints