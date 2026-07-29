Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys are ready to make blockbuster trade before 2026 NFL season

Jerry Jones believes the Cowboys are closer than ever to competing for a Super Bowl, and he's willing to pay a steep price to make it happen.

The Dallas Cowboys know expectations could not be higher entering the 2026 NFL season. After more than three decades without winning a Super Bowl, patience is running out among one of the league’s largest fan bases, and owner Jerry Jones understands the pressure to finally deliver a championship.

The first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered reasons for optimism on offense. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens formed one of the NFL’s most explosive trios, helping Dallas produce impressive offensive numbers throughout the year. The problem, however, came on the other side of the ball, where the defense consistently failed to make enough plays in critical moments.

If new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can turn that unit around, many believe the Cowboys have the talent to become legitimate championship contenders. Jones clearly shares that belief, and he appears willing to make another major move to strengthen the roster.

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Will the Cowboys make a trade before the season?

According to Jerry Jones, the answer is yes if the right opportunity presents itself. Speaking at the start of training camp, the Cowboys owner made it clear he is prepared to sacrifice future assets in exchange for an impact player who can help the team immediately.

“I’ll be very interested. I’ll give up future to add substantive to where we are today as to a player. To give you an idea of what I would invest, it’ll be something substantive to get the right kind of deal. To improve us on opening day. I would. I feel that good about this team, this year.”

Jones also revealed that he has already been active in trade discussions. “I talked about a situation yesterday with another team and another owner.” Those comments strongly suggest the Cowboys’ front office is exploring potential blockbuster scenarios before the regular season begins.

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Who could the Cowboys target in a trade?

If the Dallas Cowboys ultimately pull off a blockbuster trade, the move will likely focus on improving the defense. One intriguing possibility could be Maxx Crosby, especially after reports earlier this offseason linked the Cowboys to the star pass rusher before negotiations ultimately failed to produce a deal.

With the Los Angeles Rams already making a massive splash by acquiring Myles Garrett, the pressure is on Dallas to respond in an increasingly competitive NFC. For now, there is no indication that a deal is imminent.

Still, Jones has once again made his intentions clear. If the ideal player becomes available, the Cowboys owner says he is willing to part with premium draft capital in an effort to give Dallas its best chance to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026.