NY Giants’ Malik Nabers reportedly on track to start Week 1 against Cowboys

The New York Giants have reason to be confident their best wide receiver, Malik Nabers, will be available to start the 2026 NFL season at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

Although Malik Nabers is still scheduled to undergo extensive testing throughout the New York Giants’ training camp and the preseason, the fact that he isn’t on the team’s confirmed Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list is all fans could ask for. As the G-Men gear up for their 2026 NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, they remain confident their No. 1 wide receiver will be in the lineup.

Nabers can now gradually practice with his teammates under the coaching staff’s supervision. If he continues to progress as he has so far, there is little reason to be concerned about him missing the Giants‘ home opener against their NFC East rivals, the Cowboys.

“It will be a gradual process for Nabers and, barring any setbacks, it’s fair to be optimistic that he’ll be in the lineup against the Cowboys,” as reported by Dan Duggan on The Athletic. “The Giants are hoping Nabers’ earlier start to practice this summer has him ready for Week 1.”

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NY Giants’ probable offense

Should Nabers be cleared to play from the outset of the 2026 NFL season, John Harbaugh could have an exciting offense at his disposal when the Giants take on the Cowboys at home. In addition to Nabers, Cam Skattebo’s health will be another storyline to monitor, but if both are available, Jaxson Dart will have the opportunity to pick up right where he left off.

Malik Nabers of the NY Giants.

Provided everyone stays healthy, the Giants’ offensive skill-position starters could be: Dart at quarterback, Skattebo at running back, Nabers as the primary wide receiver, followed by Darius Slayton and Calvin Austin III, with Isaiah Likely at tight end.

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Considering Harbaugh’s style, the team could also lean on 12 personnel, taking a wide receiver off the field and pairing Theo Johnson with Likely at tight end.

Nabers’ medical history

Nabers has been out since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee last season. The injury cut his sophomore NFL campaign short in just Week 4. Since then, Nabers’ recovery has been slow, and the road has been filled with hurdles.

During the offseason, a “clean-up” surgery to remove scar tissue raised alarms in East Rutherford, as the health concerns surrounding New York’s top receiving option suffered another setback in his expected recovery timeline.

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Long time away for Nabers

Still, the NFL offseason is longer than that of any other major North American sport. That extra time has proven beneficial for both the Giants and Nabers. Even now, with training camp set to begin, the G-Men can afford to remain patient with their No. 1 wide receiver, as there is still time before the hourglass runs out and the season opens with a pivotal divisional clash against America’s Team.

How Nabers will look once he returns to the field after such a long layoff remains to be seen, but New York’s coaching and medical staffs are optimistic, while also being careful not to rush their best playmaker back. Even though it has been 10 months since the season-ending injury at MetLife Stadium, the Giants have no intention of taking unnecessary risks with Nabers.