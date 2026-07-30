Malik Nabers doesn’t know if he’ll be ready for NY Giants vs Cowboys in Week 1

The New York Giants continue to receive encouraging signs regarding Malik Nabers’ recovery, but the star wide receiver is still refusing to put a timetable on his return. After dealing with a serious knee injury that cut short his momentum last season, Nabers has gradually increased his activity during 2026 training camp.

One of the biggest positive developments came before camp even opened, when the Giants decided not to place Nabers on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. That decision immediately suggested the organization believed he was close enough to recovery to participate in football activities, even if on a limited basis.

Since then, Nabers has been seen working on the practice field, fueling optimism that he could be ready sooner than expected. Still, with the regular season approaching, the biggest question remains whether he will be available for the Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

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Will Malik Nabers be ready for Week 1?

Asked directly whether he expects to play against Dallas in the season opener, Malik Nabers declined to make any guarantees. Instead, he emphasized that his focus remains on taking his recovery one day at a time. “There’s no target date. Just stacking days and I’ll continue to let everybody know how I feel and when I’m able to get back out there.”

Why Malik Nabers’ return is so important

The Giants are entering a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart expected to lead an improved offense. For that transition to succeed, New York will need their biggest offensive playmaker on the field.

Nabers is widely viewed as the focal point of the passing game, and his chemistry with Dart could become one of the defining storylines of the 2026 season.

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While avoiding the PUP list was an encouraging first step, Nabers made it clear that the Giants will continue prioritizing his long-term health over rushing him back for Week 1. For now, they remain hopeful, but there is still no official timetable for his return.