Dak Prescott fires back at stadium worker after embarrassing Cowboys loss to Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night left plenty of frustration inside AT&T Stadium. But beyond the result, quarterback Dak Prescott became the center of attention after a tense exchange with a worker in the stadium tunnel who called the team’s performance “embarrassing.”

The incident happened as Prescott walked toward the locker room following the defeat. Video of the moment showed the Cowboys quarterback turning toward the man after hearing the remark, then responding when the individual appeared to make another comment. The confrontation quickly went viral, adding another talking point to an already difficult night for Dallas.

Prescott addressed the situation after the game, explaining that his frustration was not simply about being criticized. Instead, the veteran quarterback took issue with the man looking away after Dak turned toward him, before speaking again. The QB made clear that he believes people should be willing to stand behind their words, even when those comments provoke a reaction.

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What did Dak Prescott say about the heated exchange with an employee?

Dak Prescott explained that he had no problem with someone expressing an opinion about the Cowboys’ performance, even if that opinion was harsh. What bothered him was the way the interaction unfolded after he looked at the person who made the comment.

The quarterback said he expected the man to stand by what he had said rather than avoid eye contact and continue speaking once Prescott turned away. “When he said it, I just happened to look at him, and at that point, he looked away. And when I turned my head back, he said something else. That’s the part that, just as a man or as just a person, feel free to speak your mind, just speak it. Don’t cower away from the reaction that you’re going to get.”

The exchange came after a loss that dropped Dallas to 2-3 and intensified scrutiny of the team’s performance. Prescott completed 24 of 42 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions in a game the Cowboys were expected to win.

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Although he expressed frustration with the tunnel incident, Prescott also acknowledged the Buccaneers’ performance, making clear that the defeat was about more than one controversial comment.

“If you’re saying it’s embarrassing, say it’s embarrassing. If you’re saying it to me, then say it to me. Don’t go back on it. So, that’s all that was, and hate that it’s even being talked about, to be honest with you.”

Key takeaways

Dak Prescott confronted a worker after the Cowboys’ 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

to Tampa Bay. Prescott urged the stadium employee to “not cower away” after calling the performance embarrassing.

after calling the performance embarrassing. Prescott completed 24 of 42 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions vs Bucs.