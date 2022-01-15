Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says the pressure and high stakes will only motivate America's Team to be at their best against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the best teams in the first half of the NFL season. But a big offensive slump and some struggles against winning teams made people wonder whether they have what it takes to succeed in the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy's team will host the San Francisco 49ers for the Wild Card round, looking to stop a team on the rise that's playing their best football at the right time. That's far from an ideal setting.

Even so, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott doesn't feel like the pressure on their shoulders is a bad thing. If anything, it'll only motivate them further to be at their best and silence their critics once and for all.

Dak Prescott Says The Pressure Isn't A Bad Thing

"I don't know why people label the word pressure as such a bad thing," Prescott told the media. "I think it creates high expectations and high standards, and it usually creates high results. For me, it's just about who I am and staying true to that. Preparing the same way. Trusting the people around me, trusting the play-callers and my preparation and just going out there and playing the game that I love without any hesitation."

Prescott Is Looking Forward To The Atmosphere

The Cowboys boast one of the loudest, most loyal fanbases in the world. Prescott knows having them by their side in such a critical moment can turn the tables in their favor against the Niners:

"One thing you can't replicate is playoff football, especially at AT&T Stadium, having played two playoff games here," Prescott added. "You can feel the atmosphere in warm-ups, and really just from the time you show up at the game. You can feel it. It's something special. It'll be exciting to see Cowboys Nation show out and be a big part of this game."

The Cowboys have been fairly impressive for most of the season, especially on the defensive side of the field. Now, it'll be up to them to prove that they can also thrive when it matters the most.