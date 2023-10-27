The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last season, the team failed once again in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

This year, the Cowboys are once again a contender. However, the NFC East is going to be an uphill battle with the Philadelphia Eagles and, just two weeks ago, the 49ers dominated Dallas in a 42-10 loss.

Since that moment, the Dallas Cowboys answered with a win facing the Chargers and the 49ers lost consecutive games facing the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings. A massive change of scenario in the NFL.

Did Jerry Jones send a message to Dak Prescott?

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Jerry Jones decided to take a massive shot at the 49ers. After watching the recent crisis of San Francisco, the Cowboys’ owner declared himself ready for a rematch. It all happened during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I would’ve liked to have played better against the 49ers. You see a team step up and play like Minnesota did and their quarterback did. They can be had, the 49ers.”

Furthermore, many experts saw this praise of Kirk Cousins as an indirect message to Dak Prescott. That thing of how the Vikings’ quarterback indeed stepped up.

Jones also talked about the current record of the Dallas Cowboys and their position chasing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. “4-2. I will take it, for sure. But we have better football ahead of us.”

These comments made by Jerry Jones are just another example of how the Cowboys have been in ‘us against the world’ mode after that humiliation at Santa Clara. In fact, head coach Mike McCarthy took that same stance to defend Dak Prescott.

Mike McCarthy shuts down all Dak Prescott’s critics

Last week, after seeing the 49ers lose at Cleveland and the Eagles against the Jets in Week 6, Mike McCarthy shared a very interesting thought about Dak Prescott and all his critics as the coach has been around quarterbacks like Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

“I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to be as consistent. His attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it. You have to be unique to deal with that and this is Year 8 for him. So, he’s been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I’ve ever seen.”

As it happened with Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy was just firing back after the Cowboys were destroyed in TV, radio and social media because of that terrible performance against the 49ers.

What is the remaining schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys just had their bye week and this is their remaining schedule: Rams, @Philadelphia, Giants, @Carolina, Washington, Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami and Detroit.

That final stretch of the season is brutal for the Cowboys facing five teams which probably are going to to make the playoffs.