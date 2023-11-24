The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost 28 years. Last season, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver.

Now, things are looking better with a 8-3 record after a resounding 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day. Still, the Philadelphia Eagles control the division as the best team in football.

The big problem for the Dallas Cowboys is none of the teams they’ve beaten have more than four wins. However, Jerry Jones believes they’re ready to shock the NFL when he was asked if a championship is possible.

“Yes. It can. There’s four or five others at least that can win it too that are sitting there. Some of them we’ve got to play them. Some of them we’ll go by to get one. But this team is certainly capable of winning the whole thing. Our health, our talent level. We’re the best I could ever think we could be.”

What is the remaining schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?

This is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys: Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami, Detroit and Washington. That final stretch of the season is brutal facing five teams which probably are going to make the playoffs. Jerry Jones knows it’s a defining moment for his players and coaches.

“I think we have prepared to play the toughest part of the year. We are preparing and have prepared to go into the playoffs and that was always going to be the tough part. Dak again was such a difference maker out there. This is surreal. Unbelievably exciting to see this group reach this level of enthusiasm.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys be in the playoffs?

After Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.5 spot in the NFC thanks to an 8-3 record. They’re currently the best Wild Card team in the conference and remain behind the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) in the race for the NFC East and home field advantage.