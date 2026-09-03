NY Giants’ John Harbaugh has blunt approach to hold players accountable ahead of Week 1 game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants are about to begin a new era under John Harbaugh, and the head coach is making one thing clear before the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys: accountability will be at the center of everything they do in 2026.

Harbaugh was asked what “holding people accountable” actually means from a coaching perspective, a phrase that has become something of a cliché around the NFL. His answer went beyond simply demanding better performances from his players.

For Harbaugh, accountability is about helping everyone around the team reach their potential and being willing to have difficult conversations when someone is not meeting the required standard.

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John Harbaugh explains Giants’ accountability standard

John Harbaugh believes accountability starts with a commitment between teammates, coaches and players to help one another become the best versions of themselves.

“Well, it’s interesting to think about that because really what we owe one another is a commitment to help each other be the best that they can be. To basically do everything we can to help our teammates, when we’re coaches, we’re part of the team, the players, coaches, our teammates, to fulfill their dreams. To have every football dream that they ever had come true, what can we do to help each other do that. So, that’s what holding each other accountable is.”

That philosophy could be particularly important for a Giants team entering the 2026 season with significant expectations under Harbaugh. Rather than viewing accountability as criticism or punishment, the head coach sees it as an obligation to teammates. If a player wants to reach a certain level, everyone around him should be willing to help him get there.

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Giants must embrace the standard to become Super Bowl contenders

John Harbaugh then connected that mentality directly to the ambitions of players who want to compete for championships and individual honors. If the Giants want to be Super Bowl contenders, the culture has to change.

“I mean, if somebody to wants to win a Super Bowl and they want to be an All-Pro football player, they want to make the team, and they want to be a starter, what is that going to require? I’m going to do everything I can and we’re going to do everything we can for each other. That’s what a friend does is to help you achieve that dream. And that’s what it is. So, you got to be willing to take the risk to let somebody know what’s required.”

Harbaugh admits some Giants players may need more time

John Harbaugh also acknowledged that not every player will immediately reach the standard required to compete at the highest level. Instead of simply writing those players off, however, the Giants’ head coach believes they should be helped along the way.

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“And if they’re not quite there, they’re not quite up to standard in terms of what that’s going to take, then you should let them know, you should help them. You should let them know they got lettuce in their teeth one day and let’s get it out of there. So, let’s make it better, right? And that’s what that is.”