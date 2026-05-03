Dallas Cowboys 2026 defensive projection: Why new analysis puts veterans aside for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 season with several high-profile projections for their defensive lineup, but most experts agree on a significant overhaul. Current predictions suggest that powerhouse edge rusher Rashan Gary and linebacker Dee Winters are primed to anchor the starting unit when Week 1 kicks off.

Jon Machota of The Athletic recently shared his personal analysis on X, detailing a revamped Cowboys defense that features an elite interior. His projected front includes massive stars like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, who are expected to command the trenches and disrupt opposing offenses from the interior.

In the secondary, Machota highlights a mix of returning ball-hawks and new faces like Caleb Downs and Jalen Thompson. While Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys want to stay away from drama like trade buzz with George Pickens, the team remains focused on refining a group that looks vastly different from last year’s starters like Sam Williams and Osa Odighizuwa.

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Comparing 2026 Defensive Line with Previous One

The potential 2026 line represents a massive shift in talent, starting with Rashan Gary who joined via trade to provide an elite pass-rushing presence. Gary’s veteran experience and consistent pressure stats offer a more established threat than last year’s DE Sam Williams, who transitioned into a special teams and depth role.

Position 2026 Potential Starter 2025 Week 1 Starter Edge / DE Rashan Gary Sam Williams DL / DT Quinnen Williams Osa Odighizuwa DL / DT Kenny Clark Kenny Clark Edge / DE Donovan Ezeiruaku / Malachi Lawrence Dante Fowler LB DeMarvion Overshown Kenneth Murray LB Dee Winters Jack Sanborn LB / CB DaRon Bland Damone Clark CB Shavon Revel / Cobie Durant DaRon Bland CB / S Caleb Downs Kaiir Elam S Jalen Thompson Donovan Wilson S Malik Hooker / P.J. Locke Malik Hooker Jon Machota potential defensive line on X.

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In the middle, the “dynamic duo” of Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark completely transforms the interior defense compared to the 2025 tandem of Odighizuwa and Clark. Quinnen Williams was acquired to bring an All-Pro level of dominance that essentially wrote the end for previous starters who were traded to make room for this new era.

The linebacker corps also sees a youthful surge with Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown projected to take the reins. This move could replace the previous veteran presence of Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn, signaling a clear intent by the coaching staff to lean on speed and modern athletic profiles in the second level.

Finally, the cornerback room maintains its record-setting star DaRon Bland but adds Shavon Revel for a healthy Year 2. This projected group aims to be more resilient than last season’s unit, which relied on Kaiir Elam and faced depth issues that this new 2026 NFL roster hopes to have finally resolved.