Dallas Cowboys reportedly impressed with UDFA tight ends Michael Trigg, DJ Rogers at minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of their rookie minicamp, and apparently they might have found a couple of gems in the tight end position. Undrafted free agents Michael Trigg and DJ Rogers are making waves.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Trigg and Rogers gave “positive first impressions” at the team’s rookie minicamps. However, Watkins did note that it’s Trigg the one impressing the most due to his ability to get explosive plays, though his drops are a concern.

Trigg played for USC, Ole Miss, and Baylor during his college days. He posted a 50-catch season for 694 yards, and six-touchdowns in 2025. Trigg is 23 years old and is 6’4″, 245 lbs.

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DJ Rogers’ profile for the Cowboys

DJ Rogers played five years for TCU, and he is off his best season with 34 catches, 319 yards, and two touchdown. Rogers is 6’3″, 230 lbs. He is a physically imposing player, but his is near 25 years old, so he is quite an experienced rookie. His potential might not be as high as Trigg’s.

DJ Rogers #0 of the TCU Horned Frogs

Also, he is not as explosive as Trigg. In fact, 82.4% of his 2025 catches were on plays of less than 10 yards per pass. He also brings some knee concerns as he tore his meniscus in high school and also suffered some minor knee injuries in the 2026 Senior Bowl week.

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Cowboys updated TE depth chart

The Cowboys have Jake Ferguson as their TE1, and while he is good, he doesn’t belong in the upper-echelon of tight ends in the NFL. Luke Schoonmaker comes behind, with Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Princeton Fant below them.

Then, you get to both Trigg and Rogers. However, Spann-Ford has only 18 catches in two years as a pro, while Fant has been used basically just in special teams. Hence, Trigg and Rogers should be eyeing the competition with Schoonmaker who had 14 catches for 132 yards last season.