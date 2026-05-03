Jadon Canady reveals what wearing No. 22 means after Trent McDuffie with Chiefs

Jadon Canady is stepping into a prestigious role with the Kansas City Chiefs as he takes over the No. 22 jersey previously worn by All-Pro Trent McDuffie. The rookie defensive back expressed deep respect for the legacy attached to the number.

The KC Sports Network shared Canady’s declaration on X, highlighting the young player’s focused mindset as he joins the roster. Canady stated: “Just seeing over the past four years what it’s done for this team, seeing how great of a player he [Trent McDuffie] was here… I watch his film a lot, and I’m the same height and weight as him, so I model my game around him.”

By modeling his style after such a technical master, Canady hopes to seamlessly integrate into the secondary while the coaching staff maintains a steady development plan. The Chiefs will be cautious with rookie players like Canady during OTAs, much like the approach Andy Reid and the staff are taking with Patrick Mahomes as he shows significant progress during the early summer sessions.

Advertisement

Comparing the collegiate impact of Canady and McDuffie

During his collegiate career, Canady proved to be a versatile playmaker, recording over 130 tackles and 4 interceptions while showcasing the same elite lateral quickness that defined McDuffie’s time at Washington. While McDuffie was a high-first-round pick with more refined press-man skills, Canady’s ball production in college suggests he could offer the Chiefs a slightly more opportunistic edge in the turnover department.

Standing at nearly identical frames, both defenders rely on high football IQ and physical tackling to make up for their lack of prototypical size in the defensive backfield. Canady’s ability to play both nickel and outside corner mirrors the flexibility that made his predecessor indispensable.

Advertisement

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, the pressure will be on for the rookie to prove that the No. 22 jersey is in good hands once again. If Canady can translate his collegiate instincts into the professional game, he has a legitimate chance to become the next lockdown defender.