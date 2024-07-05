The Dallas Cowboys are in a very uncertain situation after a photo of Dak Prescott was leaked with a walking boot.

The Dallas Cowboys had a big scare when Dak Prescott appeared on social media with a walking boot in his right foot. It all happened while the quarterback was on vacation at Cabo San Lucas.

During the last few weeks, after the loss against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, all the attention was on Dak’s new contract and the possibility of him becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Now, the NFL has a new story about a totally unexpected injury. Prescott appeared with the protection in a dock at Mexico, but, there was no official word about what’s really going on.

Is Dak Prescott in a walking boot?

Dak Prescott clearly appeared in a walking boot during his vacation at Cabo San Lucas. However, the quarterback didn’t expect the photo to be leaked and, when that occurred, many insiders tried to find out if there was a big injury.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys have nothing to worry about the situation. Although the cause of the injury is still unknown, Dak should be ready for the start of preseason.

“Quarterback Dak Prescott was spotted in a protective walking boot. He is dealing with a very minor foot sprain and has been for a few days. It’s not considered to be anything that should affect his preparation for 2024.”

Todd Archer from ESPN informed something pretty similar. “Dak Prescott recently suffered a minor right foot sprain that temporarily required a walking boot. It was unclear when the picture was taken, and he is no longer wearing the boot, according to the source. The injury is not expected to impact Prescott when the Cowboys hold their first training camp practice on July 25.”