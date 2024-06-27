Dak Prescott finally got a resolution about the big lawsuit he's been facing for months. Good news for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott is still waiting for his big contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly, after losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones put everything on hold because the quarterback didn’t reach the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, Jones followed the same path with other stars such as linebacker Micah Parsons and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. No big money due to the lack of results.

In the middle of this uncertain scenario with the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott was also facing a very complicated episode off the field. Huge legal problems which could derail his career in the NFL.

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott finally received good news as a judge in Texas has dismissed the lawsuit against him for sexual assault. Due to the lack of evidence to open a case, it was determined that there will be no charges to pursue.

Why did Dak Prescott face a lawsuit?

Dak Prescott had been accused of an incident that supposedly occurred seven years ago in which a woman alleged that the Dallas Cowboys star had hit her in the back seat of an SUV while they were in a parking lot.

When Prescott learned that the woman expected to obtain nearly $100 million in damages, he decided to countersue in an attempt to clear his name amidst the rumors flooding social media.

At the moment, the lawsuit against Prescott has been dismissed, but the legal process for extortion remains open. That could bring serious consequences to the woman who accused Dak.

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

Now, with all his legal problems behind, Dak Prescott could focus on getting a massive paycheck. The quarterback is entering the final year of his contract and, although many reports point out that Jerry Jones will make an offer, the quarterback might choose patience to land a massive agreement as an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

“I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. And, after this season, we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that. And then, if not, we’ll go from there.”