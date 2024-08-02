One of the greatest players in Dallas Cowboys' history just had enough of the controversy around Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys have started training camp with no contract extensions for their three biggest stars: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. It’s a totally unexpected situation for thousands of fans.

Jerry Jones waited to see how the market unfolded at different positions and is currently running out of time. Although he might use the famous franchise tag with Lamb and Parsons in the near future, Prescott could be gone.

As a consequence, many NFL experts and former players have called out Jones for the incredible situation. Now, a three time Super Bowl champion has joined the debate.

Troy Aikman takes a big shot at Dallas Cowboys

Troy Aikman criticized Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys for putting the blame of playoff losses solely on Dak Prescott. It all happened during an interview with Pat McAfee.

“When you look at the numbers, if you didn’t have the names and you just looked at stats, wins included, you would put Dak Prescott’s numbers over the last couple of years along with Patrick Mahomes. But it’s what’s happened in the postseason that has separated those two. That’s where the whole organization has to be better. This isn’t just on Dak Prescott. This goes back for the last 25 or 30 years. The Cowboys just have failed to play their best football when the games have mattered most in January.”