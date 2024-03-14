The Dallas Cowboys are under a lot of pressure in free agency as Jerry Jones is desperately trying to win a Super Bowl. Last season, it was supposed to be their greatest chance with Dak Prescott having an MVP caliber season surrounded by players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

However, the Green Bay Packers destroyed any championship hopes with a shocking 48-32 win in the Wild Card round. As a consequence, Jones confirmed Mike McCarthy won’t get a contract extension as head coach and 2024 is his final chance to make a turnaround.

Also, a few weeks ago, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys promised his fanbase that he will go all-in trying to chase the trophy. Of course, the NFL took notice expecting big moves.

Will the Dallas Cowboys sign any player in free agency?

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were very quiet in the first days of free agency raising questions about what was happening with the future of the franchise. They didn’t make a move at all.

Now, that story finally changed as the Cowboys will sign Eric Kendricks. It’s a very controversial situation as the linebacker had already agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers.

Why did Eric Kendricks sign with the Dallas Cowboys?

In a last-minute decision, Kendricks wanted to reunite with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, the coach who drafted him to play for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

Eric Kendricks played eight seasons with the Vikings and then went to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. It’s a much needed move for Dallas as they don’t have much depth at the linebacker position, especially with the injury of Leighton Vander Esch.