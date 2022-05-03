The Cowboys' schedule isn't ready yet but there are less than ten days to go, but for now the list of the teams they will face in the upcoming season is available.

The Dallas Cowboys have a strong roster ready for the 2022 NFL season, but there are still many questions about Dak Prescott and the team’s curse when they reach the playoffs. The 2021 season was another one of those seasons where the Cowboys played well, the fans got excited, and then it was all a flop in the playoffs.

But things are not bad for the Cowboys since Mike McCarthy is a good head coach who knows what the weak points of the team are. After Garrett's departure the team is playing much better with McCarthy.

Prescott's future with the Cowboys is likely to continue much the same as it is, but they need new talent to help Prescott win games. The picks during the 2022 NFL Draft are a sign that the team is looking for offensive help with Jalen Tolbert and a couple of other OTs.

Cowboys opponents for the upcoming 2022 NFL season:

The Cowboys' schedule will be ready on May 12, 2022, but the list of opponents was already available months before the schedule. They will play nine home games and eight away games, one of the most anticipated games will be on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys will play the Buccaneers again in the 2022 season but at home, the game date is still unclear but that game could be the perfect opportunity for revenge against Tom Brady and the Bucs.