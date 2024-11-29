Dan Campbell and Jared Goff receive positive update on Lions’ DL Josh Paschal knee injury

Dan Campbell and Jared Goff are thriving in a strong season, thanks to a solid offensive effort and a defensive unit that has steadily improved to keep the Lions competitive. Recently, the team received encouraging news about defensive lineman Josh Paschal’s knee injury following an MRI.

According to Ian Rapoport, Paschal’s knee injury is now considered minor, as confirmed by a source when the MRI results were revealed. While Paschal will miss some time as a starter, it’s still unclear how many games he’ll be sidelined. However, the report suggests he could return sooner than expected.

In Paschal’s absence, Pat O’Connor is the next man up, according to the Lions’ depth chart, as both John Cominsky and Marcus Davenport are also dealing with injuries. Paschal had appeared in 10 games this season before his injury.

In the 2024 season, Paschal has been a key contributor to the Lions’ defense, recording 19 tackles and three quarterback hits. His presence has been crucial in helping Dan Campbell’s strategy come to life, aiding a defense that has struggled in recent years.

Lions Defense

Josh Paschal joined the Detroit Lions in 2022 as the 42nd overall draft pick and has since become a cornerstone of the team’s defense. Since his arrival, Paschal has recorded 60 tackles and 10 quarterback hits. This season, the Lions’ defense is allowing just 16.9 points per game, ranking fourth in the league.

Looking ahead to their next game, Paschal is likely to miss the matchup, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed. The Lions will face the Green Bay Packers at home, marking the second of three consecutive home games before heading to Soldier Field for another showdown with the Chicago Bears.