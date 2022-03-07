Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams continues to be linked with a move to the Las Vegas Raiders and his latest purchase only added fuel to that fire.

The Green Bay Packers could lose both of their primary offensive weapons in the offseason. Aaron Rodgers has yet to announce a decision on his future, and Davante Adams is going to gauge plenty of interest in free agency.

The Packers could simply use the franchise tag on Adams and keep him on board for at least another season. But if Rodgers leaves, chances are that Adams would also demand to get a fresh start elsewhere.

He's been linked with a move to the Las Vegas Raiders in the past and, after reportedly buying a $12 million home in the area, the Fresno State product only added more fuel to that speculation.

Davante Adams Sparks Raiders Rumors With Massive House Purchase In Vegas

"We honestly have no idea who this is, but we're told Davante Adams has purchased a $12 million home in The Ridges, a fancy Las Vegas neighborhood," Vegas news site Vital Vegas reported on Twitter.

Derek Carr Raves About Adams, Says He'll Do Everything To Recruit Him

It's not a secret that Derek Carr would love to be reunited with his Fresno State teammate. They were one of the best duos in the nation during their time together and would wreak havoc in Vegas:

“Davante, he’s one of my best friends,” Carr said. “I’m gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I’ll buy him a car, whatever I’ve got to do I’ll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I’m allowed to say those things. Our organization isn’t, but I’m going to say it. He’s my best friend, I think he’s one of the best — he’s the best receiver in the NFL.”

Packers Still Want To Use The Franchise Tag On Him

The Packers are still expected to use the franchise tag on him after failing to reach an agreement throughout the season. But that doesn't mean he'll agree to say in Green Bay and could make things quite complicated.

"The deadline for using the franchise tag arrives on Tuesday afternoon, and the Green Bay Packers are still expected to use the tag on All-Pro receiver Davante Adams," Packers Wire reported.

The Raiders have enough assets to pull off a trade for him, should it come down to that. But we'll definitely get more clarity once Aaron Rodgers lets us know what's he going to do with his future.