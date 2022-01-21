Davante Adams is one of the big names of the season among Packers players and since the beginning of the regular season he was one of the top protagonists of the team's victories. Check here all the personal details about Adams.

Davante Adams is not a rookie, he is a player with experience in the NFL, since his arrival in the league in 2014 after being drafted by the Packers he has become one of the most valuable players on the franchise's roster. All his seasons have been productive, from 2014 onwards Adams has proven to be one of the best wide receivers.

Adams played college football at Fresno State from 2011 to 2013, in his senior college season Adams posted 24 touchdowns as a receiver, 1718 yards and 131 receptions in 13 games. At the end of his college football career, Adams had a record of 3030 yards and 38 touchdowns.

His first season with the Packers was good with a solid record of 446 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, but the Packers did not achieve the big goal of that season which was to play in the Super Bowl as they lost in the NFC Championship against the Seattle Seahawks 28-22 in OT.

How old is Davante Adams?

Davante is 29 years old, he was born on December 24, 1992 in Redwood City, California. His first steps as a football player were at Palo Alto High School, after his HS career ended he was recruited by four universities to play football or basketball, in the end he decided to play football at Fresno State.

How tall is Davante Adams?

Packers wide receiver Adams is 6-1 or 185cm. He is slightly smaller than the other top wide receiver on the team who has the same number of started games as him, Allen Lazard at 6-5.

What is Davante Adams weight?

215lbs or 97kgs is the official weight of Davante Adams as a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, he is not the heaviest player among the Wrs on the roster, but his weight is perfect for the position he plays. The heaviest player among Packers wide receivers is Allen Lazard at 227 lbs.

What is Davante Adams contract status?

His contract is active, he signed in 2017 for a 4-year contract and $58m including a $18m signing bonus. Adams earns $14.5m per year on average, he will be a free agent in 2022 but its expected that the franchise will offer him a new extension for his contract.

