After weeks of speculation, the Packers and Davante Adams have parted ways as the Las Vegas Raiders have traded for the former Green Bay star to make him the highest-paid WR of all time.

All good things eventually come to an end. Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers may have enjoyed a fantastic time together but it's part of the past now, as the Las Vegas Raiders have traded for the star wide receiver, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Even though the fact that Aaron Rodgers will stay in Green Bay seemed to suggest that Adams would continue at the Packers as well, he had already warned that his future would be elsewhere when he rejected a franchise tag.

Now, we can finally put the speculation to rest as Adams will reunite with college teammate Derek Carr and will make an absurd amount of money in the process. Here, check out the historic deal he would sign in Las Vegas.

Davante Adams becomes highest-paid WR of all time: How much will he make in Las Vegas?

Even though he rejected a mind-blowing offer to continue with the Packers, the Fresno product had quickly agreed to a mega deal with another team. According to Ian Rapoport, Davante Adams is expected to sign a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders, making an average of $28.25 million per season to become the highest-paid wide receiver of all time.

Even though he surrenders the opportunity of continue to play under Rodgers' wing, Adams will join forces with Carr for the first time in the National Football League, something he once said he would like to do at some point.

"It would be a dream to play with him, I'm a Packer now until the point where we make that decision we'll see what happens," Davante Adams told ABC3O Action News in June 2021. Well, it seems like his dream will come true. As a matter of fact, Carr has already welcomed Adams via Twitter.