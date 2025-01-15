DeMeco Ryans, the current head coach of the Houston Texans, has come a long way from his beginnings as a linebacker in the NFL. His rise reflects not only his knowledge of the game but also a remarkable financial prosperity.

Selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2006 draft, he quickly stood out for his defensive performance, being named Defensive Rookie of the Year and selected for two Pro Bowls.

After a successful playing career, he transitioned to coaching, where he has accumulated significant titles, including being recognized as Assistant Coach of the Year in 2022. His net worth is a reflection of his accomplishments.

What is DeMeco Ryans’ net worth?

DeMeco Ryans, the current head coach of the Houston Texans, has reached a remarkable net worth of $33 million in 2025, as Sportskeeda reported. This figure reflects a successful career both as a player and as a coach.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts after the game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2023. (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

During his time as a linebacker in the National Football League, he accumulated around $48.9 million in earnings over his 10 seasons with teams like the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

After retiring, he transitioned to coaching, and in 2023, he signed a six-year contract with the Texans worth $28 million. This shift to coaching has been key to his financial growth, along with endorsement deals.

Thus, his fortune not only reflects his success in football but also his ability to capitalize on his influence in the sport and beyond, establishing himself as one of the most respected and well-paid figures in the NFL.

What is DeMeco Ryans’ salary?

DeMeco Ryans signed a six-year contract with the team in January 2023, valued at $28 million. This translates to an annual salary of $4.6 million with the Texans, according to sources like Pro Football Network and Sportskeeda.

Houston Texans introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023. (Source: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

This agreement is fully guaranteed, meaning Ryans will receive the full amount regardless of the team’s performance or any potential termination of the contract. This financial commitment underscores the trust between them.

To put it into perspective, although Ryans’ salary is substantial, it is lower than that of some of the highest-paid NFL coaches, such as Andy Reid, whose salary is $20 million per year.