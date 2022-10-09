Desmond Ridder was the second quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft and soon could be the starter for the Atlanta Falcons. Check out more about him including his age, parents, girlfriend and contract.

When Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons knew that it was time for a new era in the franchise. Though they immediately signed Marcus Mariota on March to be the starting quarterback, the 2022 NFL Draft was a defining moment for the team.

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first two rounds of the Draft (Pittsburgh Steelers), but, the Falcons waited patiently for their chance. With the No. 74 overall pick in the third round, Atlanta made the call to get Desmond Ridder after his impressive college career at the University of Cincinnati.

Ridder was a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year and right now he is in a great situation as a rookie in the NFL. He might not be rushed to take the field and has the time to learn a system which will be designed for him to be Matt Ryan's heir. There hasn't been much talk around Desmond Ridder. Still, he could be the next NFL star at any moment and here you can find more details about this amazing player.

How old is Desmond Ridder?

Desmond Ridder is 23 years old. He was born on August 31, 1999 in Louisville, Kentucky. Although he had an offer to play in his native state with Eastern Kentucky in college, he finally decided to go to Cincinnati. That decision changed his entire career and Ridder amassed superb numbers: 10 239 yards, 87 touchdowns and led the Bearcats to a College Footbal Playoff berth on 2021. They lost in the semifinals against a powerhouse such as Alabama.

Desmond Ridder's family: Who are his parents?

Desmond Ridder story is amazing. His mother, Sarah Ridder, was only 15 years old when she gave birth and worked tirelessly to raise alone the future NFL quarterback. Desmond's biological father was never there for him and his maternal grandmother was also a crucial piece who helped his mother. In a single-parent household, Sarah was simply a remarkable example of strength. By the way, Jan, his grandmother, taught Desmond how to throw a football when he was just a kid.

Who is Desmond Ridder's girlfriend?

Just a few months ago, July to be precise, Desmond Ridder got married to his longtime girlfriend Claire Cornett. They've been dating for at least six years and went together to the University of Cincinnati. She earned a degree in political science. Before getting married, the couple had a daughter: Leighton Elizabeth Ridder who was born on April of 2021.

Desmond Ridder contract: What is his salary?

As a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Desmond Ridder signed a four-year, $5.3 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons including a $1.08 million signing bonus. He was the last draft pick on the team to sign his rookie contract and has a fifth-year option.