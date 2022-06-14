After a couple of seasons without action Funchess is back in the NFL to play in Detroit. This is a golden opportunity for a player like him with five years in the league.

The Detroit Lions are still looking for new players for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, they want to play better than last season and it seems the team is ready to build a stronger roster with new additions and signs.

Funchess is the seventh player to be signed (non-draft) by the Detroit Lions in 2022, before he joined the roster DeShon Elliott also joined the team but in April. In addition to the seven signs, the Lions drafted six other players, most of them defensive players.

Dan Campbell has a roster full of good players but the Lions can't get out of that hole where they've been sunk for years. This season could be the last for Campbell if he doesn't finish the year with a winning record.

Devin Funchess Stats

Funchess was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2015, he played for Carolina for four seasons until 2018. After his departure from Carolina he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts but due to injury he played only one game for the Colts. During the 2020 season Funchess decided not to play due to Covid-19 opt-out.

- Receptions: 164

- Receiving yards: 2,265

- Receiving touchdowns: 21

Year Team Games Receiving Fumbles GP GS Rec Yards Avg Lng TD Fum Lost 2015 CAR 16 5 31 473 15.3 52 5 1 1 2016 CAR 15 7 23 371 16.1 48 4 0 0 2017 CAR 16 16 63 840 13.3 44 8 0 0 2018 CAR 14 12 44 549 12.5 27 4 0 0 2019 IND 1 1 3 32 10.7 16 0 0 0 2020 GB 0 0 Did not play due to Covid-19 opt-out Career 62 41 164 2,265 13.8 52 21 1 1 Source: NFL.com

Postseason (playoffs)

Year Team Games Receiving Fumbles GP GS Rec Yards Avg Lng TD Fum Lost 2015 CAR 3 3 5 73 14.6 24 1 0 0 2017 CAR 1 1 4 79 19.8 24 0 0 0 2020 GB 0 0 Did not play due to Covid-19 opt-out Career 4 4 9 152 16.9 24 1 0 0 Source: pro-football-reference.com

What college did Devin Funchess attend?

He played all his college career for the Michigan Wolverines, sometimes as a wide receiver and other times as a tight end. Funchess was a two-time Second-team All-Big Ten (2013, 2014) and was also selected as Kwalick–Clark Tight End of the Year (2013).

Receiving Year Team Games Rec Yds Avg TDs 2012 Michigan 13 15 234 15.6 5 2013 Michigan 13 49 748 15.3 6 2014 Michigan 11 62 733 11.8 4 Total 37 126 1715 13.6 15

What is the height and weight of Devin Funchess?

225 lb (102 kg) is Funches official weight and his height is 6-4 (1.93m), he is the perfect height to play tight end. Also Funchess is a fast player with a 40-yard dash time of 4.70 seconds.

Funchess background

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 21, 1994, he played football and other sports at Harrison High School in Farmington Hills. Funchess was considered a top high school player in Detroit and his team played in the Michigan Division II state championship.

