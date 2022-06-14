The Detroit Lions are still looking for new players for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, they want to play better than last season and it seems the team is ready to build a stronger roster with new additions and signs.
Funchess is the seventh player to be signed (non-draft) by the Detroit Lions in 2022, before he joined the roster DeShon Elliott also joined the team but in April. In addition to the seven signs, the Lions drafted six other players, most of them defensive players.
Dan Campbell has a roster full of good players but the Lions can't get out of that hole where they've been sunk for years. This season could be the last for Campbell if he doesn't finish the year with a winning record.
Devin Funchess Stats
Funchess was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2015, he played for Carolina for four seasons until 2018. After his departure from Carolina he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts but due to injury he played only one game for the Colts. During the 2020 season Funchess decided not to play due to Covid-19 opt-out.
- Receptions: 164
- Receiving yards: 2,265
- Receiving touchdowns: 21
|Year
|Team
|Games
|Receiving
|Fumbles
|GP
|GS
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|Lng
|TD
|Fum
|Lost
|2015
|CAR
|16
|5
|31
|473
|15.3
|52
|5
|1
|1
|2016
|CAR
|15
|7
|23
|371
|16.1
|48
|4
|0
|0
|2017
|CAR
|16
|16
|63
|840
|13.3
|44
|8
|0
|0
|2018
|CAR
|14
|12
|44
|549
|12.5
|27
|4
|0
|0
|2019
|IND
|1
|1
|3
|32
|10.7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|GB
|0
|0
|Did not play due to Covid-19 opt-out
|Career
|62
|41
|164
|2,265
|13.8
|52
|21
|1
|1
|Source: NFL.com
Postseason (playoffs)
|Year
|Team
|Games
|Receiving
|Fumbles
|GP
|GS
|Rec
|Yards
|Avg
|Lng
|TD
|Fum
|Lost
|2015
|CAR
|3
|3
|5
|73
|14.6
|24
|1
|0
|0
|2017
|CAR
|1
|1
|4
|79
|19.8
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|GB
|0
|0
|Did not play due to Covid-19 opt-out
|Career
|4
|4
|9
|152
|16.9
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Source: pro-football-reference.com
What college did Devin Funchess attend?
He played all his college career for the Michigan Wolverines, sometimes as a wide receiver and other times as a tight end. Funchess was a two-time Second-team All-Big Ten (2013, 2014) and was also selected as Kwalick–Clark Tight End of the Year (2013).
|Receiving
|Year
|Team
|Games
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TDs
|2012
|Michigan
|13
|15
|234
|15.6
|5
|2013
|Michigan
|13
|49
|748
|15.3
|6
|2014
|Michigan
|11
|62
|733
|11.8
|4
|Total
|37
|126
|1715
|13.6
|15
What is the height and weight of Devin Funchess?
225 lb (102 kg) is Funches official weight and his height is 6-4 (1.93m), he is the perfect height to play tight end. Also Funchess is a fast player with a 40-yard dash time of 4.70 seconds.
Funchess background
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 21, 1994, he played football and other sports at Harrison High School in Farmington Hills. Funchess was considered a top high school player in Detroit and his team played in the Michigan Division II state championship.