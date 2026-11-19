Puka Nacua is injured but that didn't stop the NFL from giving him a suspension that will cost the Los Angeles Rams wideout games and money.

The NFL officially suspended Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games without pay on Thursday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The disciplinary punishment stems from a December 31, 2025 incident involving alleged threatening, violent, and harassing conduct.

Because Nacua is currently on injured reserve with knee and toe injuries, NFL rules allow him to serve the suspension simultaneously. Therefore, he will not miss any extra on-field action beyond his mandatory four-game injury absence, though he faces severe financial penalties. The suspension was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Additionally, the league warned Nacua that any future conduct policy violation or failure to complete his diversion program could trigger banishment. He becomes eligible for official reinstatement from his suspension on Monday, December 14.

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How much money will Nacua lose due to the suspension?

While Nacua avoids missing additional games, serving his ban on injured reserve carries a steep financial cost. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Nacua will forfeit three regular-season game checks totaling roughly $961,167.

ESPN sources: NFL is suspending Rams standout WR Puka Nacua three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension is effective immediately and he is eligible for reinstatement Monday Dec. 14. Players may serve suspensions while on injured reserve, which… pic.twitter.com/03gOflineW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026

Because Nacua is still playing under the final year of his rookie contract, serving the suspension now actually softens the financial blow. Had the discipline been delayed until 2027, he would have forfeited significantly larger checks on his next lucrative extension, as he is expected to become the highest-paid wideout in the NFL.

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Which games will he miss during the suspension and IR stint?

Los Angeles sits on its Week 11 bye before entering a crucial stretch of NFC and AFC showdowns. Because bye weeks do not count toward suspensions or injured reserve minimums, Nacua will sit out the following matchups:

Week 12 (Nov. 25): vs. Green Bay Packers (Suspension Game 1 / IR Game 2)

vs. Green Bay Packers (Suspension Game 1 / IR Game 2) Week 13 (Dec. 3): vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Suspension Game 2 / IR Game 3)

vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Suspension Game 2 / IR Game 3) Week 14 (Dec. 13): at San Francisco 49ers (Suspension Game 3 / IR Game 4)

Following his December 14 reinstatement, Nacua will be eligible to return from injured reserve and play for the Rams in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys on December 20, provided his knee and toe injuries have healed.

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Key takeaways