Dillon Gabriel breaks silence after being named Browns starting QB over Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first NFL start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in London. The controversy surrounding the starting quarterback position has placed Shedeur Sanders at the center of the discussion.

Joe Flacco began the season as the starter, but the franchise did not get the results it was hoping for and decided to bench him, opening the door for what many assumed would be Sanders’ opportunity. Ultimately, the Browns coaching staff decided to go with Gabriel.

Despite the stir caused by Kevin Stefanski’s decision regarding Sanders and Flacco, Gabriel has made it clear that his focus is on continually improving as a quarterback. His mindset is centered on his game and on letting circumstances play out naturally.

Gabriel breaks his silence

“It wasn’t ever about winning a job, it was just playing my best, playing at a high level. I think when you continually do that and you’re focused on your game, that will naturally come. The one time you’re thinking about, ‘I’ve got to go win something,’ you overreact or overdo rather than just serve in the moment, and that’s what I’ve been doing this whole time,” Gabriel said, according to NBC Sports.

Dillon Gabriel #5 of the Cleveland Browns.

Gabriel’s mentality has been reflected in his performance with the Browns so far. In his two previous appearances this season, Gabriel completed 3 of 4 passes for 19 yards and a touchdown, showing his ability to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

Myles Garrett praises Gabriel

Browns defensive coordinator Myles Garrett has praised Gabriel’s attitude during practices. “He runs the offense like it’s his,” highlighting the confidence and leadership Gabriel has shown since joining the team. The Browns may have found some answers for their future after starting the season 1-3.