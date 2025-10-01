Video: Shedeur Sanders has no words to remaining Browns QB3 behind Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco

These are critical moments in the NFL season for the Cleveland Browns, as another misstep could deliver a serious blow given their current record. Joe Flacco failed to hold onto the starting role over the first four weeks, prompting Kevin Stefanski to start Dillon Gabriel in London — once again pushing Shedeur Sanders down the depth chart.

The coach’s decision came as a surprise to the former Colorado Buffaloes star, who genuinely believed he had done enough to earn a shot with the first team.

When asked by the media about Stefanski’s decision ahead of the upcoming game against the Vikings, Shedeur chose not to comment — subtly hinting that he wasn’t pleased with once again being overlooked by the coaching staff.

The video shows Sanders in the locker room responding to media questions solely through gestures, without offering any verbal comments.

The confidence placed in Gabriel

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has officially made the decisive move, naming rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel the new starter for Week 5, confidently shifting away from veteran Joe Flacco after the team’s offense stalled through a disappointing 1-3 start to the season.

Stefanski’s decision is seen as a major organizational vote of confidence in the third-round pick, with the coaching staff banking on Gabriel’s proven intelligence and dynamic playmaking ability to revitalize a unit plagued by turnovers and inconsistent production over the first month.

When and where do the Browns play the Vikings?

The Cleveland Browns will face the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL‘s International Series this Sunday, October 5th, in London, England. Kickoff for the pivotal Week 5 matchup is scheduled for 9:30 AM E.T. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

