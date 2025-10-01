Dillon Gabriel has taken over as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Now, HC Kevin Stefanski has revealed why he was chosen over Shedeur Sanders to replace Joe Flacco.

On Wednesday, the Browns shocked the NFL with an unexpected roster move. The AFC North team announced that Dillon Gabriel would start in Week 5, while Joe Flacco would move to QB2.

While Gabriel was already the backup on the depth chart, many began questioning why Shedeur Sanders didn’t get the nod. Now, HC Kevin Stefanski has explained his reasoning.

Kevin Stefanski details why Dillon Gabriel replaced Joe Flacco as QB1

The Browns have struggled to find stability at quarterback, and uncertainty remains high. After naming Joe Flacco the starter for 2025, the team has made another change, benching him after just four games.

Cleveland drafted two quarterbacks this year as part of a clear rebuild plan. However, it appears the coaching staff already has a preferred candidate to become the franchise signal-caller the team has long sought.

Dillon Gabriel was named the starter over Shedeur Sanders. He won the competition during the summer, and Kevin Stefanski has made it clear since then that Gabriel was the main option to replace Flacco.

“Excited for Dillon,” Stefanski said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “He’s done everything really well since he’s been on campus here. We’re just going to have to support the young man — coaches, players, offense, defense, special teams.”

Will Shedeur Sanders play for the Browns someday?

As of now, Shedeur Sanders’ future with the Browns is uncertain. After Gabriel was named QB1, Sanders stayed as QB3, a clear sign he is not currently in Stefanski’s plans.

The Browns are expected to continue building around Dillon Gabriel. However, if the former Oregon standout doesn’t deliver the expected results, the team may eventually give Shedeur Sanders a chance to prove himself.

