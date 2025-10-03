Browns’ superstar shares what sets Dillon Gabriel apart from Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders

There’s a change in guard in the Cleveland Browns. After an abysmal start to the season, quarterback Joe Flacco got benched in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, Shedeur Sanders remains as QB3 of the team. One of the team’s stars has praised the new starting quarterback.

No voice is heavier on the Browns’ roster than defensive end’s Myles Garrett. He is by far and away the most impactful player on the team so when he speaks, everyone listens.

And he did mention something about Gabriel. During the press conference, he said, “I mean, he [Gabriel] just runs the offense like this is his offense, and that’s all you can ask for from any quarterback. He comes out, smile on his face, chest out, gives the call, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years — the way he manages the offense. So, I’m looking forward to him doing the same thing on Sunday.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is not making himself any favors

While the change between Flacco and Gabriel was taking place, Shedeur Sanders stirred the pot by answering questions in silence… sort of. You can take a look in the video below, he just mimics and answer while in complete silence. This only fuels the fire about Sanders’ immaturity and the fact that he is not ready to lead an NFL franchise.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Sanders is the QB3 and instead of making the “I’ll be ready when my number gets called” approach, he is out there creating distractions for a team who is 1-3 entering Week 5.

Advertisement

see also Browns bench Joe Flacco for Dillon Gabriel: How many QBs have started for Cleveland since Baker Mayfield left?

A tough debut awaits for Gabriel

The former Oregon Duck was picked in the third round of the NFL Draft but let’s just say he will have to go way beyond a third-round expectation if he wants a win in his debut. The Browns traveled across the pond as they play the Vikings in London. Minnesota was already in Europe as they played in Dublin last week.

Advertisement

Not to mention, the Vikings have one of the fiercest defenses in the league. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is very aggressive and loves to blitz. For a rookie quarterback, it’s not the best-case scenario to make a debut.