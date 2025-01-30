In the bustling world of the NFL, where football stars capture the spotlight and the headlines, there’s a group of professionals who play a crucial role in the success of every team: the “waterboys“.

Although their name might suggest a simple task, these individuals are essential to the performance of the players on the field. But have you ever wondered how much they really earn for their work?

Far from being a low-paying position, hydration assistants in the National Football League enjoy a considerable compensation. However, pay is only part of the story, as they also receive various benefits.

Are the NFL waterboys getting paid?

The National Football League hydration assistants, commonly known as “waterboys”, play a crucial role in supporting teams during practices and games. So yes, they are paid for their work during the game.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drinks water prior the start of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

The compensation for hydration assistants in the NFL varies depending on experience and the team. According to Pro Football Network, most hydration assistants earn between $50,000 and $60,000 per year.

However, some may not receive a salary and instead may receive internships for high school or college students. In addition to the base salary, these professionals may also receive additional benefits, such as health insurance and paid leave.

What are the functions of a NFL waterboy?

The duties of a hydration assistant go beyond just providing water to the players. It is important to note that, although the term “waterboy” suggests an entry-level position, many of these assistants have specialized training. Their main responsibilities include:

Hydration supply : Ensuring that players have constant access to water and sports drinks during practices and games.

: Ensuring that players have constant access to water and sports drinks during practices and games. Equipment maintenance : Preparing and cleaning bottles, dispensers, and other hydration-related equipment.

: Preparing and cleaning bottles, dispensers, and other hydration-related equipment. Logistical support : Assisting in the preparation and organization of the necessary equipment for practices and games.

: Assisting in the preparation and organization of the necessary equipment for practices and games. Medical staff assistance: Collaborating with trainers and medical personnel on basic tasks as needed.

What are the requirements to be an NFL waterboy?

To apply for a hydration assistant position in the NFL, the first step is to research the available opportunities. Most of these openings are posted on the official websites of NFL teams, as well as the league’s career page.

Pat O’Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drinks water on the sideline in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LV in 2021. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Although advanced education is not required, many NFL teams prefer candidates with experience related to sports or health, such as athletic trainers who have training in sports science, first aid or medical assistance.

However, if you don’t have extensive education or specific experience, you can still apply for these positions, as they are often offered as internships or for individuals with less experience.

Once you find a vacancy that interests you, the next step is to complete the online application. This generally involves filling out a digital form and attaching your resume, where you should highlight any relevant experience you have.

Although the position may seem straightforward, the working hours tend to be long and often involve weekends, so it is essential to be prepared for a demanding and fast-paced environment.

