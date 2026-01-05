Dolphins get clear message from Tua Tagovailoa about parting ways in 2026

It’s clear that the Miami Dolphins’ season fell short of the goals set at the beginning of the year. Much of that may be due to a dip in performance from their star player, Tua Tagovailoa, who delivered a curious message regarding his future in South Florida.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald spoke with the quarterback about what could happen in the upcoming NFL season. When asked if he was hoping for a fresh start, Tua didn’t close the door to any opportunity.

“That would be dope. I would be good with it,” the former Alabama signal-caller revealed. As the weeks go by, it will ultimately become clear whether the Dolphins choose to move on from their franchise player or bring him back into the field in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tua’s disappointing 2025 campaign

Tua Tagovailoa endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing the season with 2,660 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and a league-high 15 interceptions. His struggles, reflected in a career-low 37.0 QBR, led head coach Mike McDaniel to bench the veteran in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers for the final stretch of the season.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

More changes coming to Miami

see also Mike McDaniel gives blunt response to Troy Aikman’s criticism after Dolphins hire him as consultant

The Miami Dolphins are officially beginning their search for a new general manager following the dismissal of Chris Grier earlier this season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has requested an interview with 49ers assistant G.M. RJ Gillen as part of an early list with a heavy San Francisco influence.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Dolphins have requested interviews with 49ers vice president of player personnel Tariq Ahmad and director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, signaling a clear interest in the 49ers’ successful front office structure as they look to rebuild for 2026.

Advertisement