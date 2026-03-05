Logan Paul offers $1 million to fight, Josh Allen’s Bills teammate immediately accepts the challenge

The crossover between sports and entertainment could soon produce another blockbuster moment. Social media star and WWE personality Logan Paul has issued a bold $1 million boxing challenge, and a Buffalo Bills star didn’t hesitate to respond.

After watching the viral success his brother Jake Paul has enjoyed with multiple boxing events, Logan Paul now appears eager to replicate that momentum. The influencer recently threw down a public challenge to NFL players, claiming he would have no problem defeating any of them in the ring—and promising a $1 million reward to anyone who beats him.

At first, Logan Paul directed the challenge at Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett. But the callout quickly caught the attention of another NFL player, as a key member of the Buffalo Bills stepped forward to accept the potential fight.

Bills OL Dion Dawkins accepts Logan Paul’s challenge for a boxing match

Logan Paul may have just created a problem for himself. After boldly claiming he could defeat any NFL player in a boxing match, one of the league’s biggest and strongest athletes wasted no time responding.

Dion Dawkins, the Buffalo Bills offensive lineman and teammate of quarterback Josh Allen, publicly accepted the challenge. Responding on X, Dawkins wrote, “Sure, sure… why not poke the bear,” alongside videos of himself training in boxing and an edited image showing him knocking out Logan Paul.

The $1 million incentive clearly caught Dawkins’ attention, but the potential matchup would feature a significant size difference. The Bills lineman stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs around 320 pounds, while Logan Paul is about 6-foot-2 and typically weighs close to 200 pounds.

If the fight were to materialize, the clash between a professional NFL lineman and a seasoned influencer-boxer could quickly become one of the most talked-about crossover events in sports and entertainment.