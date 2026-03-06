NY Rangers send message after latest trade as Vincent Trocheck waits with interest from Carolina and Detroit

The New York Rangers officially traded Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres. This transaction comes at a time when speculation around Vincent Trocheck continues to grow across the league.

Shortly after the deal was completed, the Rangers acknowledged Carrick’s contributions with a brief but notable message on social media. “Thank you for everything, Sam!”

With the Rangers already making moves, many observers are wondering whether Carrick’s departure could be the first step in a series of decisions as New York weighs all options before the deadline. Many teams chasing the Stanley Cup are interested.

Did the Rangers make a trade today?

Yes. The New York Rangers made a trade today, sending forward Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for draft picks, including Buffalo’s third-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft and Chicago’s sixth-round pick in the same draft.

Has Vincent Trocheck been traded?

No. Vincent Trocheck has not been traded yet. Despite the growing speculation ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the New York Rangers have not finalized a deal for the veteran center. Several teams have been linked as potential suitors, including the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins, but so far no trade agreement has been completed.

